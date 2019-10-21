



In Beverly Hills, you never let the haters get you down. Dorit and PK Kemsley are better than ever amid reports of legal trouble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us Weekly exclusively.

“PK and I are super tight. We’re super strong and most of it, it’s just really blown out of proportion,” Dorit, 43, told Us at Gladys Knight’s 75th birthday bash in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20. “So you learn to be numb to it and you just carry on with life. And our life is a pretty fabulous bubble, you know, with our two beautiful kids and I’ve got a great husband and it’s easy to stay strong.”

The Bravo star added that the trolls don’t bother her because she doesn’t “know” them.

“[And] they don’t know me. And some people just want to be vicious,” she explained. “You understand that comes with the territory and I ignore it. It just doesn’t have any effect on me.”

PK, 52, made headlines in May when a man named Nicos Kirzis claimed that the music manager owned him $1.2 million. According to court documents, PK allegedly had only paid Kirzis $250,000, which covered the interest accumulated over the years, leaving an outstanding balance of more than $1.2 million. After the couple were forced to reveal their finances, a judge ordered a temporary freeze on their bank account.

For now, Dorit is focused on the future of her swimwear line.

“Beverly Beach is growing. It’s turning into a lifestyle brand,” she told Us on Sunday. “I’m working on a lot of new products to launch soon. I’m getting involved in a lot of new projects. Some things I can’t really talk about, but they’re all very good and I’m very excited.”

The reality TV personality also enjoyed a night out with PK at Knight’s birthday party.

“I met Gladys about a year or so ago. She performed with Boy George and she’s just, she’s so special. She’s iconic. She’s a legend,” she told Us at Sunday’s get-together. “I loved her for many years. I feel privileged to know her, to spend time with her and I’m excited to be here tonight.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!