Staying strong. Kyle Richards opened up about her recent home burglary and the changes she is making in her personal life after the incident.

“When I first heard I was like, ‘Oh, that’s definitely a mistake. That did not happen,’” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 9. “And then, you know, hearing the details, it was honestly devastating.”

Richards revealed that the intruders stole irreplaceable items passed down to her by her late mother Kathleen Richards, as well as sentimental items from her childhood. They also robbed several heartfelt presents from her husband Mauricio Umansky, as well as clothing, handbags and more that Richards said she worked hard to acquire.

“Yes, they’re just things and things can be replaced, but there’s obviously things that I can’t replace. Things that are so sentimental that it’s just devastating if I think about it too much,” the American Woman producer disclosed. “I’ll be having a good day and then all of a sudden I’ll think about it and I’ll start crying.”

Richards also spoke candidly about the changes she is implementing in her personal life after the theft. “I just feel weird about [buying things] now, so it’s changed things for me. don’t know how I’m going to feel in a few months or a year, but that’s how I feel right now,” she explained, noting that she has also hired a security detail. “I’ve never had that in my life. I’ve never wanted to have that, never felt like I needed to, but I do now. I want to be able to sleep at night. I want my kids to feel safe and happy. And even though they took everything, I have a little bit of post-traumatic stress disorder right now.”

The Bravo personality also noted that she will be limiting the time she spends filming in her home due to safety concerns. “A big part of the Housewives [is that] they’ll show us getting ready and our clothes and our this and our that … I don’t want the cameras in my closet,” she added. “I really don’t want to focus on that and it’s a big part of the show, I know.”

As previously reported, Richards’ $8.2 million Encino estate was broken into late last month while the family was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, and more than $1 million worth of items was reportedly stolen. The family’s three dogs were also not home during the invasion, as they were finishing a five-week obedience course.

