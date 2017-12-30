Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, spoke out in an Instagram post on Saturday, December 30, after more than $1 million worth of items was reportedly stolen from their $8.2 million home.

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars’ home in Encino, California, was broken into on Wednesday, December 27, while the family was on vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

TMZ reported that burglars broke a window and stole more than $1 million in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky. The thieves also took all of Richards’ jewelry except for what she brought with her on vacation.

Her gold wedding band with the inscription “Mauricio forever” was taken, along with $100,000 earrings Umansky, 47, gave his wife for the 20th anniversary, according to TMZ. Handbags, including Hermes Birkin and Chanel, were also stolen.

Umansky posted a series of nine photos of his family — including Richards, 48, and their four daughters, Farrah, 29, Alexia, 21, Sophia, 17, and Portia, 9 — and captioned the snaps, “2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can’t steal your memories or your love.”

Sophia also posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and her parents embracing. “All that matters,” she wrote.

TMZ reports that due to a misunderstanding, the house’s high-tech security system was not turned on, enabling the burglars to get in and out of the two-story, seven bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion undetected. They reportedly used a ladder to climb to a second-story balcony and targeted the couple’s master bedroom closets. Surveillance cameras were also turned off due to renovations.

The family’s three dogs, including a large German Shepherd, were also not at the house as they are finishing a five-week obedience course.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!