Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles was burglarized on Wednesday, December 27, TMZ reports.

According to the website, the burglars broke a window and stole more than $1 million in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky. Richards’ jewelry was in a lock box, but it is unclear if the suspects broke into it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were not home at the time of the burglary. They traveled to Aspen, Colorado, the day before with their family. Richards, 48, shared a group photo on Instagram with Umansky, 47, and their daughters Sophia, 17, and Portia, 11. The Bravo personality’s 29-year-old daughter, Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, was also in the picture, in addition to family friend Faye Resnick and others. Richards and Umansky’s daughter Alexia, 19, was not shown, but she was on the holiday getaway, too.

TMZ reports that the family’s security system was not turned on when the burglars entered the home. However, a sensor in a closet was triggered around 1:15 a.m.

The reality star and The Agency CEO purchased the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate for $8.25 million in October, according to Trulia. The home was previously owned by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Us Weekly has reached out to Richards’ rep and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

