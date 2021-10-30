Speaking out. Dorit Kemsley released her first statement since being robbed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, was in her Encino Hills home with her kids on Wednesday, October 27, when three men broke in. The burglars reportedly made off with over $100,000 worth of valuables.

Kemsley spoke out about the home invasion on Saturday, October 30.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” she shared in a Notes app screenshot via Instagram. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were asleep at the time. P.K. Kemsley, their father, was out of town. He and Dorit attended a family wedding in the U.K. earlier this month. The reality star returned on Tuesday while her husband stayed in his native England longer.

“My family now needs to start the healing process,” the Bravo star added. “I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”

The Connecticut native, who is also a fashion designer, continued, “With the love and support of my husband, my incredible, family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support. Much love, Dorit.”

In the caption of her Instagram post, the Quinnipiac University alum emphasized how thankful she feels in the aftermath.

“More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe,” she added. “Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out. 🙏🏼”

P.K., 54, spoke out via Instagram one day prior to update everyone concerned about his family.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love,” the businessman, who returned to the U.S. after hearing the news, shared via Instagram on Friday, October 29. “We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK.”

In a press release issued on Friday, October 29, the LAPD noted that Dorit “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

She has since been surrounded with support from her fellow RHOBH cast members. “Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So grateful you’re ok 🙏,” Kyle Richards captioned a Friday, October 29, Instagram photo of the Kemsley family.

Executive producer Andy Cohen replied to P.K.’s statement on Friday. “We are all so grateful everyone is OK,” he commented via Instagram. “And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger.”