Dorit Kemsley Breaks Her Silence After Husband PK’s DUI Arrest

In his corner. Hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Paul “PK” Kemsley had been arrested for suspicion of DUI, his wife, Dorit Kemsley, weighed in.

“He’s very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, told a photographer while leaving the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 7, according to Page Six. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”

The England native, 54, was stopped by the California Highway Patrol while driving in Los Angeles on November 23. Per the arrest report, the businessman was pulled over “for weaving on the westbound US-101.” He “submitted to a chemical test,” which found his blood alcohol content to be .081, the Daily Mail reported. (California’s legal limit is .08.)

PK, who was alone in his car at the time of the incident, took an additional test at a Van Nuys police station before he was cited and released. According to the arrest report, he was “cooperative” amid the entire encounter.

The property developer’s arrest came one month after Dorit was robbed at gunpoint inside their Encino, California, home on October 27.

“They were surprised to see me at home,” the reality TV star told Teddi Mellencamp on Extra one month later. “When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’ There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies [children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, who were asleep at the time].’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their [lives].”

Shortly after the incident, PK — who was away on business at the time — opened up about how the family was coping.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love,” he wrote via Instagram on October 29. “We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK.”

He continued at the time, “I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly.”

One day later, the Beverly Beach founder shared her own statement.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” the Connecticut native explained via a Notes app screenshot on her Instagram page. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”