Here for the fashion! From the second the red carpet got rolled out for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, it was clear that the stars weren’t going to let Us down in the style department.

From fun and funky sets to playful pantsuits, celebs didn’t shy away from taking a risk for the 47th annual event, which went down on Tuesday, December 7.

With stars like Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and Chrishell Stause making appearances at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the fashion was top-notch. Celebs hit the scene in creations by Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Dior.

From JoJo Siwa‘s pretty pink gown to Laverne Cox‘s feather dress, there’s no question that the stars were determined to wrap up the 2021 awards circuit with a bang.

To get the details on all these looks and more, keep scrolling to see all the over-the-top outfits, glitz and glam from the People’s Choice Awards. Because from Porsha Williams to Karamo Brown, we have all the best looks from the evening, ahead!