Another round of drama! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is on its way, and the first trailer promised new faces and plenty of tension.

Season 11 focused largely on the aftermath of Erika Jayne‘s split from Tom Girardi, but she doesn’t seem to be in the clear yet with her castmates. “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad,” Garcelle Beauvais tells the Pretty Mess author, 50, in the video released on Thursday, April 7. “You can do that on your own.”

Later in the clip, Lisa Rinna questions her friend’s alcohol consumption levels. “Pick your antidepressants, or you drink,” the Days of Our Lives alum, 58, tells her castmate. “But you can’t do both.”

The “XXpen$ive” songstress isn’t the only Housewife who comes under fire in the new trailer. Diana Jenkins, who was announced as the newest cast member in December 2021, makes several appearances in the clip — and she and Sutton Stracke seemingly don’t get along. When the Georgia native, 50, tells the philanthropist, 49, that she’s a “soulless person,” Diana replies: “You need a new villain? Here I am.”

We’re entering our #RHOBH era!! Beverly Hills is BACK May 11th. 💎💎 Click here for more: https://t.co/MGKSgs7HaV pic.twitter.com/wwTxdc3tch — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 7, 2022

The other new face joining RHOBH this season is Sheree Zampino, who will appear as a friend of the Housewives. The New York native, 54, was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995, and the duo share son Trey, 29.

In the trailer, the entrepreneur gets a rude awakening when she arrives to a “casual” party only to find that her fellow cast members are dressed far more formally than she is. “I thought it was yoga clothes,” she laments. “Never ever listen to ‘casual,'” Garcelle advises her.

Sheree spent time with her ex-husband, 53, after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but as filming for RHOBH was already underway, it’s not clear whether she will discuss the altercation on the show. “Congratulations @willsmith – you are more than deserving! #family1st #oscars #bestactor ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram last month after the Men in Black star took home the best actor trophy.

The Whoop Ash founder previously made a cameo during season 10 of RHOBH when she and Garcelle discussed their relationships with their ex-husbands. During their conversation, Sheree said she could never “hate” the Philadelphia native because he is the father of her son.

“Will and I, when we got divorced, we have never had a relationship that doesn’t have Trey at the center of it,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

