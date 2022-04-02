Garcelle Beauvais is just like Us! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, works hard to balance her professional aspirations with running a healthy household every day.

The Real cohost starts off her morning with a little self-care in the form of beauty maintenance. Beauvais wakes up early — at 6 a.m. — to get rid of her under eye puffiness by placing patches on her face.

Next up is a home gym session. “I like to jump-start my heart early in the day,” Beauvais exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It gives me the energy I need to get through my busy day.”

The Haitian-American model fills the majority of her morning and afternoon with work calls, events or tapings. However, the best part of her day is seeing her twin sons, Jax and Jaid, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Nilon. (The duo split in 2011 after 10 years of marriage.)

“Time for my parental duties!” Beauvais gushes to Us, referring to her 2:30 p.m. pickup time. “My favorite time of day is when I pick up my boys from school.”

While the NYPD Blue alum likes to stay busy during the day, she tells Us that she enjoys spending time solo toward the end of the night. “I love my ‘me’ time,” she says of relaxing on the couch, noting that she will often “throw in a glass of wine” during her unwinding time.

Despite her already packed schedule, Beauvais can’t help but add more things to her plate, including her jewelry collaboration with accessories brand Roni Blanshay, which she worked on last year.

“Like most women today, I have an extremely hectic lifestyle which calls for a lot of multitasking,” the businesswoman exclusively told Us in May 2021 of the venture. “I feel that wearing even the smallest piece of jewelry helps accentuate a woman’s style and adds a touch of polish to her overall look. It makes us walk a little taller and smile a little bigger to know that we’re wearing something beautiful.”

The Caught in His Web actress wanted every piece to not only empower women in their day-to-day activities, but also explore “what a woman in power looks like.” She told Us at the time, “I’m creating my own reimagined history with a carefully curated collection of jewelry pieces that can give a little sparkle and loads of confidence to any woman, from breakfast to the boardroom.”

Beauvais’ powerful persona is evident in all her work, including her time in front of the camera on RHOBH. Last month, the reality star exclusively teased what fans can expect from season 12 — and from the infamous Aspen, Colorado, vacation the women went on earlier this year.

“Aspen was off the chain. That’s all I’m saying,” she dished during a February appearance on Us’ “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. “I don’t know how we pack so much in[to] three days.”

Want to know how else Beauvais spends her time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in her life as a reality star and working mom looks like: