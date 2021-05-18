RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Is Breaking Into the Jewelry Business: Details

Garcelle Beauvais is breaking into bling! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has teamed up with accessories brand Roni Blanshay to create a “sexy, classy and chic” line of jewelry designed with the on-the-go power woman in mind, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“Like most women today, I have an extremely hectic lifestyle which calls for a lot of multitasking,” the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate tells Us. “I feel that wearing even the smallest piece of jewelry helps accentuate a woman’s style and adds a touch of polish to her overall look. It makes us walk a little taller and smile a little bigger to know that we’re wearing something beautiful.”

The line, which consists of over 100 styles and ranges in price from $120 to $1,200, includes everything from statement earrings and chokers to cuffs and stackable rings.

And rest assured, the collaboration places quality above all else. Every piece in the line is made with the best sterling silver, gold plating, authentic pearls and semi-precious stones like onyx, quartz and citrine.

But regardless of which piece catches your eye or gets added to your cart, Beauvais wanted to ensure that each piece not only “empowered [women] in their own life,” but also explored “what a woman in power looks like.”

“With our newfound obsession with reimagined narratives in history, stories like Bridgerton or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I can’t help but think about a reimagined narrative that included women that looked like me, a woman of color, having a commanding role at the decision-making table,” the mom of three said while talking about her inspiration behind the line.

She continued: “From Rodeo Drive to Madison Avenue, I’m creating my own reimagined history with a carefully curated collection of jewelry pieces that can give a little sparkle and loads of confidence to any woman, from breakfast to the boardroom.”

Even though this is Beauvais’ first foray into the jewelry industry, it’s not an unexpected one. The reality star certainly has an eye for fashion (just peep her RHOBH season 11 promo dress!), but her love for accessorizing goes way back.

“I have always loved fashion and being creative with my style. I used to watch my mother experiment with jewelry and fashion daily, so it’s been a big part of my DNA,” she said. “It feels like a natural evolution for me to take this step and it’s a fantastic way to express my creativity.”

The collection is available exclusively at www.garcellexrb.com.