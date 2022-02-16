Garcelle Beauvais Teases 'RHOBH' Cast's 'Off the Chain' Aspen Trip

Ready for the drama! Garcelle Beauvais is teasing what is sure to be an explosive cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Aspen was off the chain,” the actress, 55, exclusively revealed on the Wednesday, February 26, episode Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “That’s all I’m saying. I don’t know how we pack so much in[to]three days.”

Garcelle’s costar Kathy Hilton previously told E! Entertainment that there were “squabbles” that caused some of the castmates to leave Kyle Richards’ home, which she shares with husband Mauricio Umansky, who was also in attendance during the girls trip.

“He was so much fun,” Garcelle, who was promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie, Caught in His Web, told Us of Mauricio. “He’s an avid skier. He’s such a pro and it was nice to have a guy and he was fun. He took lots of pictures of us and, you know, did the guy thing.”

The Real cohost has had her ups and downs with several castmates since she joined the housewives franchise in 2020, most recently with Dorit Kemsley, who called the actress “a bully” during season 11 of the Bravo series. However, in the wake of Dorit’s home invasion in November 2021, the two have gotten closer.

“Everybody rallied around her. I mean, that was a horrific thing to happen and to think that her babies were in the house,” Garcelle told Us. “We all rallied around her and supported her for sure.”

In addition to filming RHOBH, Garcelle has been focusing on her Lifetime movie, Caught in His Web.

“It was great to get back into acting again, because obviously I’ve been doing other things. But I really love the project and I love the idea that we’re all on social media,” she told Us. “I mean, it can happen to me. It [can] happen to you, and we give up so much information and we’re out there so I could see how it would happen.”

Caught in His Web premieres on Lifetime Saturday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET.