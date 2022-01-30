No bad blood? Days after Erika Jayne seemingly shaded costar Garcelle Beauvais for unfollowing her Instagram account, the pair — and the rest of their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — seem to be on better terms.

“THIS is a good time.. 💅🏻,” the Pretty Mess author, 50, captioned a group selfie with Beauvais, 55, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke via Instagram on Sunday, January 30, during a group trip to Aspen, Colorado.

While the “Roller Coaster” songstress didn’t offer further explanation about the squad’s vacation, several of her famous pals gushed over the RHOBH ladies.

“Hey pretties ❤️❤️,” Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga commented on Sunday.

The reality stars, who have been in the midst of filming for the upcoming season of the Bravo hit, seemingly were involved in some social media tension several days earlier.

When a Bravo fan account posted on Thursday, January 27, via Instagram that the Haiti native had allegedly unfollowed Erika, the “Pretty Mess” singer replied, “Well [let] me unfollow her back.”

Hours later, Beauvais acknowledged the social media drama, writing, “Lol,” when a social media user tweeted that she “better eat [Erika’s] ass up.” Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Stracke, 50, had also unfollowed the Georgia native’s account.

Throughout season 11 of RHOBH, the ladies had their fair share of dramatic moments amid the Dancing With the Stars alum’s ongoing legal woes.

“How small town of her. The ‘I don’t want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think’ [thing] — to me — is cowardice,” Erika said about Stracke during an August 2021 episode. “‘I can’t be around you because of my good name.’ It’s like, girl, come on, ‘my reputation’? Like, what are we, in small-town Georgia?”

Stracke, for her part, later admitted during the season 11 reunion, which aired in November 2021, that she hired a security team after her costar’s comments: “I don’t know what she’s gonna do. You said you were gonna come after me and my family.”

The Bravo stars went directly into filming for the new season after taping last year’s reunion. Bravo confirmed that the full group of wives would return, alongside newbie Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino. (Jenkins is set to be a full-time cast member, while Zampino will appear as a friend.)

Us Weekly previously confirmed in December 2021 that production had briefly halted after several of its stars tested positive for COVID-19.

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel OK, I’m sure I will continue to feel OK,” the Real cohost shared via Instagram at the time. “My boys [sons Jax, Jaid and Oliver] are being tested, so far they’ve tested negative. We’re going to continue testing them. … Send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days — while not few, probably 10. This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe. And also, who knows I may show up on Girl Chat via Zoom on The Real. I’m gonna miss the girls.”