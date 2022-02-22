Friends and foes! Jackie Goldschneider and Dolores Catania nearly got into a physical fight on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey over their loyalty to Jennifer Aydin.

“Dolores and I have such a love-hate relationship, and it’s so authentic,” Jackie, 45, exclusively revealed on the Tuesday, February 22, episode Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I mean, that’s really the way we feel about each other. There are times when we really love each other, and then there are just times when we get under each other’s skin.”

In the February 16 episode of RHONJ, the two were at odds after Margaret Josephs revealed that Jennifer’s husband Bill Aydin previously had an affair. Dolores, 51, accused Jackie of questioning her friendship with both women.

“Jackie, you’re questioning my friendship with Jennifer?” Dolores asked before Jackie fired back, “I’m saying that you are Margaret’s friend first.”

Dolores replied, “I am both of their friends, and that’s not your place to say.”

“I think Dolores and I are the same in the fact of like, if you get in my face and you rub me the wrong way, like we’re just gonna explode,” Jackie explained to Us. “I think that came to a head this season, and it wasn’t a good scene.”

The lawyer noted that the two are on better terms after coming to blows, saying that she has “much more love” than hate for her costar.

“Dolores and I, we get each other. We get it, you know?” Jackie added. “I think Dolores knows that I’ll always, always be there for her no matter what. I love her and she was at my birthday off camera, you know? Like, I love Dolores, but I do think we get under each other’s skin sometimes.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.