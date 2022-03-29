Dolores Catania: Teresa and Margaret’s ‘RHONJ’ Drama Is ‘Pretty Ugly’

Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 93

Dolores Catania: Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ ‘RHONJ’ Drama Is ‘Pretty Ugly’ Before Charity Softball Game 

By

The ladies are pressing pause on the drama! While things are heating up between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the ladies put their disagreement aside for Dolores Catania’s charity softball game, which raised over $250,000 for Maimonides medical center.

“One of the reasons I love Maimonides so much is because it’s mostly charity care. It has been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for over 100 years. So, how can I not want to help a hospital that’s never turned one person away?” Dolores, 51, exclusively revealed on the Tuesday, March 29, episode Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “When I had my breast cancer scare, the doctors there were so attentive, so beautiful.”

Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs. Shutterstock(3)

Dolores teased that there was some “tension in the locker room” between Margaret, 54, and Teresa, 49, who have been at odds over Luis Ruelas’ past on RHONJ season 12. However, it got washed away” when they hit the field as the cast played against the doctors and staff of Maimonides hospital with over 3,000 people in the stands.

“When we walk onto that field, everything gets left behind and I’m always so proud of my friends because I can say no matter what — and I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again — that when I sit on that couch and everybody’s like ripping each other apart, which is coming up, I always say that I wouldn’t want to sit next to any other people,” Dolores explained to Us. “We have a lot of differences, but the same heart.”

Teresa Giudice. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Teresa and Margaret came to blows in the March 22 episode of the Bravo series with Margaret telling the Standing Strong author that she looked like “s—t all last year” after she started a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband was cheating. The fallout will continue throughout the season.

“It gets pretty ugly,” Dolores told Us. “Listen, if that’s what you’re looking for in the fan world of housewife drama, you’re gonna see it. I mean, it’s, it’s an epic time for us. I think this is one of our best seasons ever.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

