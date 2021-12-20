It’s good to be back? The Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer is here — and it seems like Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs‘ friendship will be put to the test during season 12.

“I don’t like how you’re f–king nasty, talking behind my back about my boyfriend,” Teresa, 49, tells Margaret, 54, about the Standing Strong author’s now-fiancé, Luis Ruelas, in the Monday, December 20, teaser. “You want to try to pop my love bubble? It’s not going to happen.”

Margaret, for her part, questions Teresa’s behavior throughout the season, saying, “You’re a sick, disgusting liar.”

The conflict between the ladies ends with a nostalgic confrontation when Teresa almost flips a table before referring to Margaret as a “disgusting, white trash bitch.”

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, also voices some concerns about whether the new relationship is negatively impacting the Celebrity Apprentice 5 alum, adding, “I don’t know why she wants to hide everything.”

Us Weekly originally confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa and Luis, 47, were dating and the duo later revealed that they got together in July. The cookbook author was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before they called it quits in December 2019. The exes share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

During a trip to Greece in October with former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin, Teresa announced that Luis had popped the question.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Margaret weighed in on the engagement that same month, noting that she expected their upcoming nuptials to be “filled with love.”

“I think [the wedding] is going to happen soon. I mean the engagement, they’re together a year, they got engaged,” she exclusively told Us. “I’m sure the wedding will not be far behind.”

Melissa, 42, who is married to Joe Gorga, also showed her support for Teresa following the exciting news.

“It’s going to be so Jersey and so fabulous!” The “On Display” singer gushed, adding that she wasn’t sure whether the ceremony would be filmed for RHONJ. “She’s been through enough. This is easy breezy.”