Happily ever after! Ahead of her wedding to Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice has been very candid about her journey of getting down the aisle.

Us Weekly originally confirmed that Giudice and Ruelas were dating in November 2020. The pair later revealed that they started seeing one another three months prior. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the romance was “very new, but they are happy.”

In October 2021, Giudice announced that Ruelas proposed during a trip to Greece. They were joined by her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin, on the trip.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” Giudice wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

Ruelas, for his part, gushed about how he knew Giudice was The One as soon as they met. “I spent my entire life dreaming of you … everyday without even knowing who you were,” he captioned an Instagram post from their celebration. “These have been the most defining moments of my life and I am eternally grateful to share them with you. This is just the beginning of the rest of our lives.”

That same month, Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, opened up about his reaction to the exciting news.

“[Luis] is living up to everything he’s talking about, so I’m just so happy that they’re in love,” Gorga told Us at the time. “She’s ecstatic. She loves him. She’s really, really happy. She always wanted to be loved, like, really loved, and he loves her.”

Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, also showed her support for the upcoming nuptials during a joint interview with Us. “It’s going to be so Jersey and so fabulous!” the “On Display” singer teased, noting that she didn’t think she’d be part of the bridal party. “I didn’t go to the first one so at least I never attended one of her weddings before. This [will] be my first.”

Four months later, the cookbook author confirmed that she didn’t ask Melissa to be one of her bridesmaids. “Don’t make a big deal. I mean, come on,” Giudice said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March.

For Melissa, it was a surprise to find out that she wouldn’t be involved on television.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it],” the singer said during an episode of her “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast. “I understand. To each their own.”

The Envy by Melissa Gorga creator admitted that she wasn’t expecting to make the cut. “Is it, like, a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and like a couple of her friends? I think if that’s the case then that makes perfect sense,” she said at the time. “I mean if she’s having Louie’s sisters than I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa.”

The designer went on to say that she was there to support her sister-in-law no matter what.

“We’ve always backed her up and we haven’t said much on the show in a negative light regarding her and Louie and it’s for a reason,” Melissa, who has been married to Joe since 2004, shared. “It’s because we want her to be happy and we want it to be good. So I hope she sees that and realizes that, and I wish her nothing but happiness and I’m sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Giudice and Ruelas’ big day: