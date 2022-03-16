While discussing her upcoming wedding plans, Teresa Giudice revealed that she will have eight bridesmaids by her side — but sister-in-law Melissa Gorga won’t be one of them.

“Don’t make a big deal. I mean, come on,” Giudice, 49, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, March 15. After host Andy Cohen asked if this would be news to Gorga, 42, the cookbook author answered, “I guess so, I mean, hello! We’re on national TV.”

Giudice, who is engaged to Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, later extended an invite to her summer nuptials to Cohen, 53, and fellow guest Loni Love. The Celebrity Apprentice alum noted that she previously envisioned the host attending her wedding with his friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

“We’ll talk about it. There’s a decent chance I won’t be there with Sarah Jessica if I get invited,” Cohen clarified during the late-night talk show.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Giudice and Ruelas, 47, were dating. The Fabulicious author was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before they called it quits in December 2019. The exes share daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

In October 2021, Teresa announced that Ruelas proposed during a trip to Greece with her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin, in attendance.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

That same month, Gorga weighed in on whether she expected to be part of the bridal party. “I didn’t go to the first one so at least I never attended one of her weddings before. This [will] be my first,” the “On Display” singer told Us during a joint interview with husband Joe Gorga, adding that Teresa would likely only have her daughters involved in the ceremony.

The Gorga Guide to Success author, 42, who has been married to Melissa since 2004, also opened up about his reaction to the upcoming wedding. “[Luis] is living up to everything he’s talking about, so I’m just so happy that they’re in love,” he said. “She’s ecstatic. She loves him. She’s really, really happy. She always wanted to be loved, like, really loved, and he loves her.”

Teresa and Melissa have previously had their ups and downs, which have been documented on Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years. After Melissa joined the Bravo series in season 3, Teresa and her brother were candid up about their family issues. The trio have since mended fences — with Teresa and Melissa both appearing on Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip late last year.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews