A marriage that was built to last! It’s safe to say that Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga’s love has managed to survive the reality TV curse.

The Bravo couple forged a life together long before they set foot on the cable network in 2011 for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. They tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed three children: Antonia, Gino and Joey.

“I have learned that I am actually a great dad and my whole life revolves around my children. Everything I do is to benefit them and my wife,” Joe told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in June 2020, explaining what he’s learned about fatherhood. “The most important lesson you can teach your kids is to be kind and to work hard in life. Anything is possible if you are willing to put in the time and work hard.”

The entrepreneur also said that he tends to be the “easy parent” of the two, adding, “I go with the flow. I don’t want to baby them, and I want them to learn from the mistakes they make. However, when they are in trouble, Melissa is sometimes too easy on them, so then I need to step in.”

After all these years together, the longtime pair have found ways to keep the love alive. Joe told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019 that they have sex “more than the average” married couple.

“I don’t think of her as my wife. I think of her as my girlfriend, and we just keep it real,” he revealed at the time. “The key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together.”

From cheating allegations to the death of Joe’s father, the duo have stuck by each other through thick and thin. In February 2021, the New Jersey Housewife revealed that the pair were “struggling” as they worked through a rough patch.

“We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple,” the businesswoman explained to Us. “We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong.”

She added, “We were struggling and we show it. … We’re fighting out of it.”

Scroll down to see how the Gorgas romance has evolved over the years.