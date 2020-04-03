With love. Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga — along with other members of their family — honored their father, Giacinto Gorga, following his death at age 76.

The Standing Strong author, 47, confirmed that “Nonno” died on Friday, April 3, one day after she asked fans to pray for him. “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” she wrote via Instagram.

Giudice went on to share her thoughts about her father and her late mother, Antonia Gorga, reuniting after his death. “My silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now,” she admitted. “Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace.”

Antonia died in March 2017 following a battle with pneumonia. After losing his wife, Giacinto was hospitalized on multiple occasions. Us Weekly exclusively reported in November 2017 that he was suffering from a mild case of pneumonia. He found himself in the cardiac care unit in October 2018. He had pneumonia again in November 2019 and was hospitalized in January.

Giacinto was vocal during his October 2018 hospital stay about wanting to be with Antonia. “I’m gonna go see my wife,” he said in a series of Instagram Story videos at the time. “I miss my wife.”

Joe, 40, replied to his father’s wishes by lauding his mother. “That’s what you call true love,” he noted. “He misses his wife. Right, Pa? She was a good woman. Treated him like a king, every day.”

Giudice shared a touching photo of Giacinto with her daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — on Thursday, April 2, along with a plea for positive thoughts. “At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love….please send my fathers [sic] way,” she requested. “My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #thepowerofprayers.”

