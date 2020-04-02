Community support. Teresa Giudice gave an update on her father, Giacinto Gorga, and asked her fans to keep him in their prayers.

“At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love….please send my fathers way,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 2. “My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #thepowerofprayers.”

Although Giudice didn’t specify why her father is struggling, Gorga, 76, has been hospitalized several times in the past few years. The reality star shared his most recent hospital stay via Instagram in January, where Giudice showed him spraying cologne to impress his nurses.

“You are so funny! Look at him putting on his cologne. You want to smell good for the nurses?” Giudice said. Gorga replied, “Yeah! The one that I like.”

The Bravo personality asked, “There’s one that you like?” to which he replied, “More than one.”

Two months earlier, Giudice left BravoCon early after Gorga was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia.

“Sorry, BravoCon fans. I had to leave,” the Standing Strong author wrote via Instagram in November 2019. “My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital.”

Later, that month Gorga joined Teresa and her daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, to visit the Skinny Italian author’s estranged husband, Joe Giudice, in his native Italy. The former businessman, 47, is currently awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal.

Us broke the news in November 2017 that Gorga was hospitalized for a mild case of pneumonia. He was hospitalized again in October 2018. Teresa’s mother and Gorga’s wife, Antonia Gorga, died at the age of 66 in March 2017 after battling pneumonia.

Gorga raised eyebrows when he was seen drinking hot sauce out of the bottle on Real Housewives of New Jersey in January. His daughter-in-law, Melissa Gorga, explained on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show that he “does it all the time” because he believes “it cures all sickness and illness when he does this.”

The Envy boutique owner, who is married to Giancinto’s son, Joe Gorga, added, “He might be onto something. He goes in and out of the hospital all the time, a couple times a year, with pneumonia and it’s sad and it’s scary every single time, but he always comes out of it.”