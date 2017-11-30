Teresa Giudice’s Dad Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Teresa Giudice’s dad, Giacinto Gorga, has been hospitalized in New Jersey with a mild case of pneumonia. A source tells Us Weekly that he is currently “comfortable and stable.”

Despite Giudice’s father’s hospitalization, multiple sources tell Us that the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will tape on Thursday, November 30, as scheduled.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first health scare for Giacinto. In Giudice’s fifth book, Standing Strong, she recalled taking her father, who was coughing up blood, to the emergency room not long after her mother’s March death. “As we sat in the waiting room, which was absolutely freezing, I was rubbing his back affectionately,” she wrote. “Just like he used to rub mine when I was a little girl and I was sick.”

Giudice’s mother, Antonia, passed away at the age of 66. The reality star was extremely close with her mom, as documented on the Bravo reality series, and was “inconsolable” at the time, a source told Us.

“This is a very hard time for Teresa,” the insider added at the time. “She was very close with her mother.”

Giudice mourned her beloved mother in an Instagram post shortly after she passed away. “Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time,” the reality star, 45, captioned a collage of six photos of her late mom. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Gia Giudice, Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s 16-year-old daughter, also took to Instagram at the time to pay tribute to her late grandmother. “Now I have another beautiful guardian angle [sic] watching over me i love you,” she captioned a sweet throwback picture with Gorga.

