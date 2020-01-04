Teresa Giudice’s Dad, Giacinto Gorga, Returns to Hospital Amid Illness

Teresa Giudice‘s father, Giacinto Gorga, has returned to the hospital amid his battle with an unknown illness.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 3, to share the news with her followers. In a clip posted to the social media platform, Gorga, 76, is shown spraying cologne as Giudice laughs.

“You are so funny! Look at him putting on his cologne. You want to smell good for the nurses?” Giudice says, to which Gorga replies, “Yeah! The one that I like.”

“There’s one that you like?” Giudice asks her father. “More than one,” he responds with a laugh. The clip concludes with Giudice laughing and saying, “More than one? Oh my gosh!”

Gorga’s latest hospital stay comes nearly two months after he was previously admitted for pneumonia. At the time, Giudice was forced to leave BravoCon 2019 early to care for her ailing father.

“Sorry, BravoCon fans. I had to leave,” the reality TV star said on her Instagram Stories in November 2019, in a since-deleted video with an ambulance in the background. “My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital.”

Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, later confirmed to Page Six that Giacinto was battling the lung infection.

“He’s alright. He’s not that bad, hopefully. He’ll be okay. So let’s see what happens,” Joe, 40, told the publication at the time.

Giacinto has been plagued by health scares in recent years. In November 2017, Us confirmed that he had a mild case of pneumonia. He was hospitalized again the following October, but his ailments didn’t stop him from traveling with Giudice and her daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, to visit Joe Giudice in Italy in November.

Joe Giudice, 47, was granted permission to live in his native country in October to await a final decision in his deportation case. He previously served 41 months in federal prison for fraud.

“It was an amazing, amazing trip,” Teresa told host Andy Cohen during BravoCon 2019 in November. “I’m so happy Joe’s free, it was very emotional. I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy to see my daughters finally united with their dad.”