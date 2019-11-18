



Family comes first. Teresa Giudice left day three of BravoCon 2019 early to take her father, Giacinto Gorga, to the hospital.

“Sorry, BravoCon fans. I had to leave,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, said on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 17, in a since-deleted video with an ambulance in the background. “My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital.”

As of Monday, November 18, Giudice has yet to provide an update on her dad’s hospitalization. However, a source tells Us Weekly, “He’s still at the hospital. He has had multiple trips this year for similar issues. Teresa has been by his side whenever the doctors will allow. The family is still waiting on results.”

The Bravo personality’s husband, Joe Giudice, meanwhile, shared two videos of Gorga dancing and singing with family on his Instagram page on Sunday. He did not caption either post.

Gorga has dealt with health issues in the past. Us broke the news in November 2017 that he had a mild case of pneumonia. The following October, he was hospitalized again. His wife, Antonia Gorga, died at the age of 66 in March 2017 after battling pneumonia.

Teresa, her dad and her daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, visited Joe, 47, in Italy earlier this month. Joe has been living in his native country since October as he awaits the final decision on his deportation appeal after serving 41 months in federal prison for fraud.

“It was an amazing, amazing trip,” the Standing Strong author told Andy Cohen on stage at BravoCon on Friday, November 15. “I’m so happy Joe’s free. It was very emotional. I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy to see my daughters finally united with their dad.”

The Giudices have been married since October 1999. After Joe was ordered to be deported to Italy, Teresa said that they would likely separate. The status of the couple’s marriage appeared to be up in the air during their tell-all interview with Cohen, 51, in October. However, they seem to be in a better place after Teresa’s trip to Italy.

“Teresa and Joe have been talking and FaceTiming a ton since she got back from Italy,” a source told Us on Friday. “Who knows what their future is as a couple, but she’s been really happy and in a good place since she got back. Their interactions are a little flirty too, but that could just be the honeymoon stage all over again.”

The reality star, for her part, said on Good Morning America on Thursday, November 14, that she and Joe are “taking it day by day.”