More pieces to the puzzle! After the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey started to questioned Teresa Giudice’s fiancé Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas‘ past, Coach Kevin Voisin offered some insight about their infamous beach video.

“I can understand with no context. With no context, there’s a bunch of freaking dudes with their shirts off,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 3, about participating in the clip.

Kevin appears alongside Luis in the video. He is a former coach at Wake Up Warrior, the program that led the RHONJ star to make the clip. “What happens is this is an environment where men hold one another accountable. It’s an environment where men are saying ‘Hey, own your s–t,'” the Forge Legend founder explained.

Kevin noted that the group exercise wasn’t “intended” to be shared, adding, “I don’t want to say it’s for public consumption [or act] like it’s something to hide, but it’s a very unique context and it’s like ‘What the f–k is happening?'”

In July 2021, a video of Louie trying to win back an ex made headlines and was later brought up on season 12 of RHONJ.

“I’m coming home to see you, get engaged and bring our family together and finally get married and have a life together. I’ve been here for a week,” the businessman, who started dating Teresa in July 2020, said at the time. “I love our children and I hope you receive this message well. Thank you, I love you. Thank you for your time. I hope that this hits your heart.

He continued: “I love you. I’m sorry I made mistakes and held myself back and held my truth inside and worried about other people around me. … I’m sorry I put you through pain. Thank you for being patient with me and seeing the man that you saw in me.”

According to a source, the apology video was made by Louie for his ex Paula Sanchez.

“What had happened was he hurt Paula and her daughter very badly, causing her to give the engagement ring back,” the insider revealed about the pair, who dated from 2011 to 2018.

Although many fans had questions about why Louie was recording on the beach surrounding by other shirtless men, Kevin clarified that it came from a “physical crucible.”

“It is a hard event to finish. We exhaust you emotionally, mentally, spiritually every way possible in a bootcamp style event,” the self-help expert said about the exercise. “It’s really men who really want to get in touch with their feelings and they want to express and do something about it and it’s powerful and I’m sure they do it imperfectly in ways that are not perfect and there’s a real power in that especially for people who are doing it for the first time.”

Kevin also pointed out that making videos isn’t actually “part of the event” and was something Louie decided to do himself, saying, “A lot of time in the events what happens is guys have a really big moment, revelation or feeling. … That’s this powerful moment that takes over them. That was a very real capturing of what was being felt and realized in that moment.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

