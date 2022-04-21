Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 97

Margaret Josephs: Andy Cohen Was ‘Agitated’ and Teresa Giudice Had ‘No Remorse’ at ‘Ugly’ ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

By

The claws are coming out. Despite Teresa Giudice apologizing to her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates for ruining their Nashville dinner, Margaret Josephs admits there wasn’t much regret when they all reconnected at the reunion.

“I just did the reunion and she doesn’t have any remorse,” Margaret, 55, exclusively revealed on the Thursday, April 21, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “You know, I could laugh about it, but she’s not one to really have a lot of remorse.”

Margaret Josephs: Teresa Giudice Has ‘No Remorse’ at ‘RHONJ’ Reunion
Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

During the season, Teresa, 49, accused Margaret of leaking stories to the press about her fiancé Luis Ruelas’ past. Things came to a head during the cast trip to Nashville where Teresa threw a drink at her costar and threatened to beat her up.

“I tried [to have a friendship with Teresa] and I even tried after everything she’s done and she isn’t as receptive,” the Macbeth Collection designer explained. “I mean, it’s on her. That’s not on me. I’d be open to [having a friendship] if she really worked on herself, that’s what I’d be open to.”

Margaret revealed Teresa texted her for her birthday on April 9, but she has not spoken to her since they filmed the reunion, which was an “ugly” experience.

“I’ve never seen him [Andy Cohen] so frustrated, agitated. It’s the longest reunion I’ve ever had. I think that he’s ever had, we went way over,” [Margaret explained to Us. “It’s crazy, it was draining, exhausting, fights exploded with people you would never think they would explode with.”

She added, “Usually on reunions we have a lot of resolve, but this reunion there was a lot of people going away still agitated, new people fighting. So, there’s no resolve this season.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET

