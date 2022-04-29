Teresa Didn’t Stick to Her ‘RHONJ’ Reunion ‘Agenda:’ ‘They Were Like Vultures’

In the hot seat! Teresa Giudice is no stranger when it comes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunions, so she made sure she went into the season 12 taping with a plan. However, things didn’t go as she had expected upon seeing castmate Margaret Josephs.

“We both had an agenda of the way we were going in because, unfortunately, you have to with these vultures. I mean, they were like vultures, but he [fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas] stuck to his plan, but I didn’t stick to mine,” Teresa, 49, exclusively revealed on the Friday, April 29, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I couldn’t help it. Just sitting across from Margaret, I was just so hurt. This is the person that caused me pain all season long and I was sitting right across from her and I just, I couldn’t help myself.”

Teresa explained that host Andy Cohen became “frustrated” since she wouldn’t let the MacBeth Collection designer, 55, get in the last word.

“When someone claims to be your friend and then puts out all these things about you and she sees that you’re happy — at this point in my life, I’m not trying to fake anything, and I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. I’m in my own love bubble,” the Standing Strong author told Us. “I’m in my own house with my four daughters, with Luis’ son, like that’s all that matters, everything else doesn’t matter.”

Throughout the course of season 12 of the Bravo series, Teresa and Margaret were at odds after Luis’ past was questioned. It reached a boiling point on the cast trip to Nashville when Teresa threw drinks at the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author.

Despite their rocky season, Teresa isn’t saying that their friendship is completely over.

“Never say never, but you know, I was really, really hurt because there was a lot of things going on behind-the-scenes and on the TV show, which you saw that, but it was very hurtful,” the New Jersey native explained. “It was really hurtful to me and Luis. I guess time heals all wounds because every day, like anything else, it gets better, you just forget about things. So, that’s where I’m at right now. I didn’t like my behavior in Nashville, that’s not me, so I’m working on myself with that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.