Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 102

Erika Jayne Says She Doesn’t Regret Throwing Garcelle Beauvais’ Book in the Trash

By

Drama is brewing in the hills! Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais may have started off season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as friends, but things take a turn for the worse as the season progresses.

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

“When [Garcelle] came to the group, I was really excited and she even said, ‘Erika was the most welcoming,’” Erika, 50, exclusively revealed on the Tuesday, May 17, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It’s upsetting to see that Garcelle is resistant to what I’ve been trying to say and has gone the other way and that’s her opinion and she has every right to do that, but I have every right to feel how I feel about it.”

Erika Jayne It’s Upsetting Garcelle Is Resistant to Our Friendship
The duo first raised eyebrows in January after the actress, 55, unfollowed the “Pretty Mess” singer after Erika did something that Garcelle told Us Weekly she “didn’t like.”

Erika Jayne’s Legal Woes Continue on Season 12 of ‘RHOBH’: Revelations

In April, things took another turn when Garcelle shared a clip of herself from RHOBH in which she insulted Erika, saying, “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

She captioned the Instagram post, which was to help promote her book, Love Me As I Am, writing, “You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday.”

Erika then shared her own clip throwing her copy of the actress’s book in the trash, something she told Us that she does not regret.

As for the reason behind Garcelle’s comment about Erika looking bad, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer said, “I was just asking her if it would be convenient for her to say, ‘Erika has a problem.’”

During season 12, Erika revealed that she will continue to be open and honest about her ongoing legal battle, her split from ex-husband Tom Girardi and how she has been coping.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12: Everything We Know

“I mixed alcohol and antidepressants, which I didn’t know that it would make you this drunk and it did,” the Bravo personality told Us. “I do not have a problem and lesson learned and we go on. I mean, you are gonna see a moment that you will probably be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yeah. I mean, that was me.

She continued: “At that time, it was really difficult because there were moments that I didn’t wanna get out of bed — more than moments, there were days and you have to do that. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties and some of these women are kind of boring. So you have a drink [and then] you have another drink. And then you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ So, you know, it’s not that I was drinking a lot. It’s just that I was drinking while being medicated.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

