Dorinda Medley: Vicki Gunvalson ‘Wasn’t Interested’ in Filming ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ 

Not feeling the girl’s trip. After exchanging unpleasantries on social media, Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson have made it clear that they are not going to be longtime friends following their time on season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Dorinda’s home, Blue Stone Manor, served as the backdrop of the season, which the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, described as “old.” Vicki’s shot at her Massachusetts home caused Dorinda, 57, to fire back accusing Vicki of being jealous.

Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson. Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock (2)

The original Orange County Housewife then took to social media in response writing, “I also said her house is in the middle of nowhere (truth) and it’s old (truth).”

“[Vicki] wrote me to 5,000 texts and left me all these voicemails and stuff,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star exclusively revealed on the Wednesday, June 22, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Listen, I am very blessed. I have a lot. I have this beautiful home here. I have a beautiful life in New York City, a great apartment there, you know? I just think,  maybe, she’s she came up here at that time and wasn’t very happy and maybe it was all too much.”

One day prior to leaving to film the series, Vicki revealed that she and her ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, called off their engagement. 

In September, a source told Us Weekly that the split “ruined” her and that “she didn’t want to be at Dorinda’s house anymore,” a sentiment that the Make it Nice author agreed with.

“As my mother said, if you don’t want to be somewhere and you’re not going to be good company, stay home,” Dorinda told Us. “In retrospect, I really don’t think she wanted to be here, and I don’t think this is just the first two episodes. I think it’s sort of the sentiment throughout. The other girls really were here to play and here to, you know, do all they could and I don’t know, I just don’t think she really was interested in it.”

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres on Peacock on Thursday, June 23.

