Firing back. Vicki Gunvalson responded to Dorinda Medley‘s comments about her sense of “taste” amid their ongoing back-and-forth feud about the Real Housewives of New York City alum’s house — which served as the backdrop for season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip.

“I never said anything bad about her home. I said if it makes her happy, then good,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, wrote in an Instagram comment on Sunday, June 12, in response to her fellow Housewife’s attacks on her life. “I also said her house is in the middle of nowhere (truth) and it’s old (truth).”

The feud, which seemingly began on the show, ignited on social media on Wednesday, June 8, when Gunvalson described Blue Stone Manor — the home that Medley, 57, owns — as “old.” In response, Medley slammed Gunvalson during the Friday, June 10, episode of her SiriusXM podcast, “Make It Nice.”

“Well, listen, this is a girl that thinks dancing on dirty tables in a bar at Puerto Vallarta, whatever that place is called, is fun. So I mean, you can’t really have people that don’t have taste understand taste,” Medley said on the podcast, adding that Blue Stone Manor was built in 1902 by architect Stanford White and it was “loved” by fans of RHONY. “I’ve seen her house — I don’t really do pre-fabs, but I wouldn’t really say anything bad about her house. It’s not my taste.”

She continued: “And also, jealousy is a terrible thing. … Sometimes people don’t like when [others] are prospering so much. And there’s a lot of unhappiness behind that. Sometimes when you’re unhappy and you see someone that is so happy and doing so well, [you] just can’t take it.”

The philanthropist then slammed some of Gunvalson’s previous relationships, declaring that she doesn’t “date people that pretend to have cancer,” referring to Brooks Ayers, who admitted to Us Weekly that he fabricated medical documents about being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in March 2016. “I also don’t date men that then leave you for women that are half their age,” Medley continued, speaking about Steve Lodge, who proposed to 37-year-old Janis Carlson three months after his September 2021 split from the former Bravo personality.

“You wanna get mean, I’ll get mean,” Medley promised.

Two days later, the Coto Insurance fired back via Instagram: “Defensive much? Saying I don’t have taste? That’s a joke – my taste is definitely different than hers AND she was horrible to most people who stayed there. It was miserable.”

The Housewives previously hinted at a feud in March when the Massachusetts native revealed that there had been some tensions between her and Gunvalson while filming Ultimate Girls Trip. “There [were] a couple disruptions with Vicki, but Vicki and I are good in the end,” Medley told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “You know, we had some good discussions. Listen, what would a visit to Blue Stone Manor [be] without some really heavy-duty discussions? Isn’t that what you expect from us? Who wants dull?”

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews