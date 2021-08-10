Dream getaway! Real Housewives fans can stay at Dorinda Medley’s famous Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires neighborhood of Massachusetts for a limited time.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum announced on Tuesday, August 10, that two groups of lucky fans (with up to four guests each) can visit the 18-acre estate while she is out of town promoting her new book, Make It Nice.

“Exceptional spaces like this are meant to be shared,” Medley, 56, said in a press release, noting fans can try and win one of the two-night stays beginning on Wednesday, August 18. “Come here to toast with friends, old and new, and ‘make it nice’ at Blue Stone Manor.”

The overnight visits will occur on Monday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 25, and cost $100 per night. Guests will be able to tour the 11,000-square-foot estate, including an expansive kitchen, newly improved fish room and living room with a pool table. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom villa sits on a peaceful and quiet piece of land in Massachusetts.

For fans who are unable to make it to Blue Stone Manor in person, Medley announced that she will host an intimate online experience through Airbnb. The “Make It Nice and Boozy” event will feature a happy hour, cocktail tutorial and a discussion with the reality TV star.

The Life on the Ramona Coaster author, who announced her departure from RHONY in August 2020, previously told Us Weekly that she was happy to be taking a break from filming and focusing on her estate renovations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[It’s] really nice just to kind of reset and find Dorinda again. Not Dorinda the Housewife. Not Dorinda, John Dan’s daughter. Not Dorinda, Richard’s wife. Just Dorinda,” she exclusively told Us in February. “I found it very empowering.”

Fans saw Medley’s ups and downs with Blue Stone Manor during season 12 after the house had a massive flood. The same year, the TV personality split from John Mahdessian, mourned the loss of her late husband and experienced a broken rib ahead of filming.

“I literally would cry to my mother, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Nothing’s working out anymore,’” she recalled in May 2020. “And she would say to me, ‘It’s exactly where it should be. There is a reason. Well OK, you broke your rib. Guess that means you got to slow down.’”

Medley joked to Us at the time: “My tagline should have been, ‘I’m not only reconstructing my house, I’m reconstructing myself.’”

Scroll down to tour the former Bravo star’s Blue Stone Manor: