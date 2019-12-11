The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City will look a little different when the Bravo hit returns for season 12.

The casting shake-up up began in August when Bethenny Frankel shocked fans by announcing her departure.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” she said in a statement on August 21. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have.”

Bethenny concluded: “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

While Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are all returning for season 12, Tinsley’s role has made headlines after she skipped the cast trip to Mexico following her engagement to Scott Kluth, who lives in Chicago.

“She’s never really been a New Yorker, she’s been living in a hotel, and I’m happy that she’s happy. She’s much happier where she is, let me tell you that,” Sonja told Us in December. “I can see it. … I’m not going to miss filming with her — what I’m going to miss is seeing her often.”

In addition to handing out a new apple, the “friends” of Housewives will also look different in 2020. Scroll through for everything we know about RHONY season 12: