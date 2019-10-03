



“I was planning to just breathe, but it was a chapter ending,” she told Us exclusively on Thursday, October 3, while teaming up with Moose Toys to celebrate the launch of Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue.”It’s very symbolic and poetic, but it really was a chapter ending, and it does feel like a completely clean slate, a new chapter. And I like the way it feels in many ways: in my family, in my humanitarian work, in my business, in my personal life, in my relationship, with everything, so it really does affect everything.”

Frankel also added that while “people make decisions out of fear,” she believes in making decisions “out of truth,” so that’s what she did.

“I’m really excited because to leave something, you have to jump to fly, so I just made a decision and I made a good decision,” the Skinnydipping author said. “I’m just focusing on the future and also spending more downtime for myself, looking at different properties, just breathing. I’m exhaling for the first time in a really long time. I had a really difficult year, and so I’m just exhaling for the first time in a while.”

Frankel is also working on multiple shows with Mark Burnett and is helping launch of Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue, the innovative toymaker’s super lovable new plush. In partnership with the ASPCA, pet parents can stop by the Adoption Center at 424 E. 92nd Street in New York City for a free grooming session, available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Being adopted is something very special. It’s a choice, so I love that part about it. I love the message: saving lives,” she told Us about working with the ASPCA. “3.3 million dogs come into shelters every year. That’s a big number, and so when you’re adopting, you’re then giving the spot for another dog that might be in need.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!