Bethenny Frankel traded her apple for a ticket to the Emmys! The Real Housewives of New York City alum stunned at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.

The 48-year-old Skinnygirl CEO was on the purple carpet at the Microsoft Theater to chat about her new production deal with The Voice and Shark Tank producer Mark Burnett and MGM television.

“Most of them happen to be female-centric,” Frankel told Variety, noting that one of the shows she’s developing is a part-documentary, part-competition series. She added that the show is a “continuation of [her] story with a business twist.”

While the reality TV personality didn’t give too many details, Frankel told the outlet that a second show she’s producing is a comedy that she classifies as “soft-scripted” because it follows a group of “hilarious women” who are “funny enough to carry it” without a complete script.

Frankel announced her new production deal in a statement to Us Weekly last month while also confirming her departure from RHONY.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” she said in a statement on August 21. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

The “Naturally Thin” author got her start on the Bravo series, which premiered in 2008. After leaving to film her spinoff show, Bethenny: Ever After, following season 3, Frankel returned for season 7. Us confirmed last month that Tinsley Mortimer’s pal Leah McSweeney joined the cast for season 12 after Frankel’s exit.

Scroll through to see photos of Frankel at the Emmys: