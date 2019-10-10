



Elyse Slaine hasn’t secured an apple, but she has been filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Elyse isn’t a full-fledged housewife yet; they’re always testing new women,” a source tells Us exclusively, noting she will have “a prominent role on the show, but is still considered a “friend” at this point.

The source adds that Elyse is “filming with all the women,” including Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and newcomer Leah McSweeney. However, Leah is “the only new official Housewife,” per the insider.

Ramona shared a photo with Sonja and Elyse on Wednesday, October 9, via Instagram.

“One of my new favorite places #TheBlackPearl!” the Life on the Ramona Coaster author captioned a photo from the cast’s trip to Newport, Rhode Island.

Back in 2010, Elyse made headlines for her split with David Slaine, who worked undercover as an informant for the FBI from 2007 to 2009 to help the agents build cases against several people for insider trading. She was profiled by The Observer for a piece titled “The Wall Street Ex-Wives Club” at the time.

“My interests became a little more diverse. I like to travel,” she told the outlet about their split. “I enjoy theater. David, the one time we went, fell asleep.”

Us confirmed in August that Leah was joining the cast of RHONY after Bethenny Frankel abruptly quit the series.

“Leah and Tinsley are friends and have filmed together,” an insider told Us at the time. “Leah is a great addition to the show. She’s glamorous, fun and wild in all the right ways.”

Bethenny, for her part, announced her departure in August. She told Us earlier this month that the decision was “a chapter ending.”

”It’s very symbolic and poetic, but it really was a chapter ending, and it does feel like a completely clean slate, a new chapter,” the Skinnygirl founder told Us on October 3. “And I like the way it feels in many ways: in my family, in my humanitarian work, in my business, in my personal life, in my relationship, with everything, so it really does affect everything.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.

Reporting by Travis Cronin

