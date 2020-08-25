The hardest goodbye. After six seasons, Dorinda Medley announced that she would no longer be part of Real Housewives of New York City.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and carried and tried to Make it Nice,” the Bravo personality, 55, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 25. “But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

Medley appeared as a guest during the fourth season of the reality series but was made an official cast member during season 7, which premiered in April 2015. As she confirmed her departure from RHONY, she shared kind words for all those involved in helping her get to where she is today.

“Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment,” the entrepreneur wrote. “I wish you all health, happiness and success.”

Earlier this year, Medley opened up about the challenge of watching herself back during the current season as she continues to work through the death of her husband, who died at age 60 in November 2011.

“Yes. Absolutely it was a tough episode to watch,” she told Us Weekly exclusively of an emotional episode that aired in May. “There’s a lot of things coming up and a lot of things, like, that I am going through myself that are making me definitely on edge and uptight.”

At the time, the Massachusetts native admitted that she had a hard time getting herself back to filming. “[I] thought, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t take another thing,'” she said.

Despite her concerns about showing a more “vulnerable” side of herself on screen, Medley decided to stay true to her commitment.

“I’m in this process. I decided to be a housewife, and you have to be a housewife [in] good times [and] bad times, that’s part of the process,” she told Us. “That’s the journey that you need to take the viewer on, and then they can take and do what they want with it.”