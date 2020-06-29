A midseason changeup! Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney have new taglines for the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 — and Us Weekly has your exclusive first look at the opening credits.

While 63-year-old Ramona’s original tagline read, “I don’t need to find love. I love myself,” she is now tackling allegations that she’s self-absorbed.

“So what if I’m self-involved,” she says. “Who else should I be involved with?”

Luann, for her part, is poking fun at her reaction to sleeping in the basement of Ramona’s Hamptons house earlier this season.

“I rise above the drama and won’t settle for the lower level,” the former countess quips.

Luann’s OG tagline was based on her cabaret career: “Raise the curtains, lower the lights. I’m taking centerstage in my life.”

Newbie Leah, meanwhile, is also taking on Ramona in her new opener. The two women have been at odds after the Ageless by Ramona skincare founder slammed the Married to the Mob designer’s drunken antics on the cast trip to Rhode Island.

“I’ll say sorry for what I’ve done but never for who I am,” Leah declares. (Her original tagline: “I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch.”)

Earlier this month, Leah opened up exclusively to Us about her relationship with Ramona.

“Ramona is like the evil stepmother that you don’t have. I mean, that’s how I’m feeling now,” she said on Us’ “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. “Look, I’m forgiving. I am able to keep things moving. I can forgive, I can move on all that. But there are instances where I’m watching this and I’m like, you know, there’s a lot of me owning up to s—t and apologizing for s—t, but not so much on the other side and some things. And I think on the reunion, that’s all gonna have to be addressed. … Get ready everybody [for the reunion]. ‘Cause I’m so ready for it. And I cannot wait.”

Noticeably missing from the new RHONY opening? Tinsley Mortimer, whose last episode aired on June 11 as she moved to Chicago to be with fiancé Scott Kluth.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo Thursday, July 2, at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the video above or keep scrolling for all of the new taglines: