Leah McSweeney has been a stickler for following government-mandated guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so she had no problem throwing shade at her Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer for being out and about.

“I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up,” McSweeney, 37, said in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 24, while wearing a protective face mask. “Then Florida, of course, has a surge. They f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this s–t seriously and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you, guys.”

She added, “How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work and possibly spread f–king COVID? That is despicable and very déclassé.”

Although the Married to the Mob founder did not call out Singer, 63, by name, she is the only season 12 cast member who has been spotted in Florida in recent weeks.

The Ageless by Ramona creator made headlines in March when she took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, just days before the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Soon after, she went to Boca Raton, Florida, with her daughter, Avery, to stay with her ex-husband, Mario Singer, whom she divorced in 2016.

Ramona has since shared a number of photos via Instagram of herself enjoying “a good beach lounge,” drinking cocktails, getting “all dolled up for dinner,” hanging out on a boat and playing tennis, among other outdoor activities. She only wore a mask in three of the dozens of pictures she has shared on her feed since March, including one on June 18 when she “landed back home” in NYC “after 3 months.”

During their time in the Sunshine State, Ramona and Avery, 25, spent two months at Mario’s home before moving to a nearby apartment. However, the exes did not mind spending time together as a family.

“For the sake of our daughter, we’re very cordial. He supports me in certain ways and I support him,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “He was very gracious when we came. … He’s been a very good, strong support to both me and Avery.”

McSweeney and Ramona have been at odds both on and off the reality show. Earlier this week, the fashion designer compared her costar to an “evil stepmother” in an exclusive interview with Us.