Making it work! Ramona Singer gave an inside look at her quarantining experience with ex-husband Mario Singer and their daughter, Avery.

“Even though we’re all together, we kind of have a routine. We do certain things by ourselves,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 23, while promoting the Bravo series and her Ageless by Ramona collection on Amazon. “My daughter’s always bragged about his great shakes. He makes these really great protein shakes. I see what he puts in. You’d never think you’d want to drink it, but it’s delicious.”

Ramona continued, “He puts in fresh spinach and he puts his celery, and then he throws in some apples, and some berries, and some banana. I’ll tell you, it’s the best smoothie I ever had in my life.”

The Life on the Ramona Coaster author, who split from Mario in 2014 after 22 years of marriage, noted that they aren’t necessarily all “spending a lot of time” together, but they do eat all their meals with each other.

“Monday through Friday, Avery’s working. Then Mario, he has his business, True Faith Jewelry. So he’s still involved with that,” she explained to Us. “I’m just, kind of, chilling out, reading books. But we’ll go to the beach together, we’ll do walks together. We definitely have family dinner together. We either all cook or Avery will cook, or Mario will cook. We always watch every night around 9:30 two episodes of Game of Thrones.”

Ramona, who confirmed her Lyme disease diagnosis earlier this month, revealed that she’s been in “total isolation” for 10 days due to her immune system being compromised. In light of this, she shared how Mario, 66, has been helpful to her during this time.

“Mario has been very cooperative,” she admitted. “He doesn’t go into the supermarket [or] into the drug store. It’s drive-thrus. I have things delivered. I have things shipped. We’re isolating completely here.”

Ramona continued, “For the sake of our daughter, we’re very cordial. He supports me in certain ways and I support him. So, I mean, he was very gracious when we came and he’s been cooking meals the first four or five nights. Now, we’re alternating. He’s been a very good, strong support to both me and Avery.”

Ramona and Mario tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed their 24-year-old daughter, Avery, in 1995. Two decades into their marriage, the pair called it quits in 2014 over Mario’s affair with Kasey Dexter. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Speaking to The Daily Dish in April 2019, Ramona opened up about where she stands with Mario. “I think it’s really important for women not to harbor ill will towards their exes. I don’t care what they do to you, especially if you share a child,” she explained. “And negative energy creates negative things and I got rid of all that negative energy and I forgave him and we’re in a good place. We really are.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns for season 12 on Bravo Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi