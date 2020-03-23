The Big Apple’s crew is back. When season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City returns, things will look a bit different.

In August, Bethenny Frankel — who has been part of the series since its 2008 debut — announced that she will not be returning.

“My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” she told Us Weekly in a statement in August. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

In turn, a new cast member was brought in.

Leah McSweeney, a close friend of Tinsley Mortimer, officially joined the season 12 cast. “She’s glamorous, fun and wild in all the right ways,” a source told Us in August 2019 about the new casting. McSweeney, 37, just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her streetwear brand, Married to the Mob. She’s the youngest member of the cast and has a 12-year-old daughter. Although she’s close with Mortimer, 44, she sometimes butts heads with Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan.

There are also many questions about Mortimer’s role after season 12 as an insider told Us that she will soon be moving to Chicago with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

“She is moving for love,” the source told Us. “This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

On Monday, March 23, Bravo announced the new taglines for the season 12 cast — and they’re quite a hoot. Scroll through the gallery to see them all.