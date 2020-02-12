Leah McSweeney is new to The Real Housewives of New York City, but she certainly isn’t new to drama!

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that Leah was enjoying the show after Bethenny Frankel’s exit.

“Leah and Tinsley are friends and have filmed together,” a source told Us at the time. “Leah is a great addition to the show. She’s glamorous, fun and wild in all the right ways.”

Bravo officially confirmed Leah’s status on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’s episode from BravoCon in November.

“I brought along the newest Real Housewife of New York City,” Luann de Lesseps declared before Leah joined Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan on stage.

Fans got their first look at Leah in the season 12 trailer, which Bravo released on Wednesday, Febuary 12.

“I like crazy people,” she says. “You guys are hot f—king messes.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Luann takes a sip of alcohol even after Ramona warns her the glass is full of vodka.

“Oh, it tastes so good!” says the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer, who completed her court-ordered probation and sobriety in August 2019.

Tinsley also confirms she’s moving to Chicago to be with now-fiancé Scott Kluth and the ladies question Dorinda’s behavior.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for everything to know about Leah: