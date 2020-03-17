Ramona Singer and Mario Singer were once the golden couple of The Real Housewives of New York City, but the twosome’s romance didn’t last.

The pair, who wed in 1992, called it quits after Mario was unfaithful during the summer of 2013. Their marriage woes become public the following January.

“It started to feel like Mario was more interested in going to parties than hanging out with our married friends,” Ramona wrote in her 2015 book, Life on the Ramona Coaster. “Looking back, these things all seem like obvious red flags, but at the time I let it all go because I thought, ‘What’s the harm if my husband is happy?’ That was my biggest mistake.”

After Mario skipped the RHONY season 6 cast party, Ramona knew something was up.

“I felt his behavior had become unacceptable so I decided to go to our Southampton house by myself for the weekend to get some space,” she wrote. “When I came home, I remember Mario told me he thought he needed to move out for a while. For the first time I considered the possibility that there might be another woman and I asked him straight out if there was. He told me no and I believed him. After that, he gave me a letter in which he explained how unhappy he had been. I tried to understand where this was coming from because I felt that we had been happy all summer.”

In October 2013, one of Ramona’s friends confirmed to her that Mario seeing someone else.

“I remember walking along Park Avenue with one of my good friends, before going to therapy one day, and she said to me, ‘I hate to be the one to tell you this, but I think you need to know,’ she paused and then said slowly, ‘I think Mario has been seeing another woman.’”

She confronted him about the situation during a therapy session. “He looked like a deer in headlights,” Ramona explained. “’Just admit you were talking to a girl. Just admit it,’ I shouted. He snapped out of it and got defensive, ‘Yes, I was. Do you want to know what else I do with her besides talk?’”

While the twosome were on rocky terms following their split, they proved to be on good terms when they opted to self-quarantine together amid coronavirus concerns in March 2020.

“Self-isolating with Avery’s dad,” Ramona said in her daughter’s Instagram Story at the time. “He’s making dinner every night.”

Scroll through to revisit their relationship timeline: