Ramona Singer and Ex-Husband Mario Quarantine Together Amid Coronavirus

Plot twist! Ramona Singer and her ex-husband, Mario Singer, are staying together in Boca Ration, Florida, amid coronavirus concerns.

The former couple’s 24-year-old daughter, Avery, shared a video with her parents on Monday, March 16, via her Instagram Story.

“Family meal and you’re not going to believe who I’m with,” Avery said before flipping the camera to Ramona and Mario.

“Self-isolating with Avery’s dad,” the 63-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star replied. “He’s making dinner every night.”

Avery then suggested that they make a TikTok as a family. “I think that we should post one and it’s gonna go viral,” she told her parents. “Maybe we’ll get dad in the background.”

Ramona and Mario called it quits in August 2014 after more than 20 years of marriage. The twosome split after going to therapy to try to recover from Mario cheating on Ramona with a younger woman.

“We were working very hard on our relationship and making great progress. It was really working well, and then I got the feeling that he started seeing [her] again,” the Bravo star told Us Weekly at the time, noting Mario admitted he was unfaithful. “We were working on it. And then I just realized, no, that’s a betrayal, a lack of respect to me and my daughter.”

While Ramona detailed the end of her marriage in her 2015 book, Life on the Ramona Coaster, the twosome revealed they were on good terms when he made a cameo on season 11 of RHONY in 2019.

“I think it’s really important for women not to harbor ill will towards their exes,” Ramona told Bravo’s Daily Dish in April 2019. “I don’t care what they do to you, especially if you share a child. And negative energy creates negative things and I got rid of all that negative energy and I forgave him and we’re in a good place. We really are.”

The reality star added that Mario’s appearance on the show was “bittersweet.”

“Because he and I always had this great connection and, of course, things dissipated but we’re in a good place right now. So it was interesting,” she said.

Ramona has been encouraging her social media followers to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously since Saturday, March 14.

“I am begging everyone to self-isolate,” she said via Instagram Stories. “This is not a good situation. I mean, in New York City, they said, ‘Fifty percent capacity. Make sure everyone is 10 feet away.’ Well guess what? No one is following it. This is not good.”

She added: “And you know what the worst part is? You could be a carrier and not even have the symptoms. Please, everyone, self-isolate. I’m begging you, please.”