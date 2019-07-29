Ramona Singer Dating Is Tough Because I’m on a TV Show





Dating isn’t always easy — particularly if you’re on a reality TV show! Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer exclusively told Us Weekly that her Bravo fame has made finding a suitor that much more difficult.

“Dating is tough,” she told Us while attending the Hot in the Hamptons by Ticket2Events benefit in Southampton, New York, on Saturday, July 27. “It’s tough because I’m on a TV show. I meet men, they like me, then they don’t like the fact that … [the] press makes up stuff about me.”

As the Ageless By Ramona founder, 62, explained at the fundraiser for the Flaviana Matata Foundation hosted by her former costar Kristen Taekman and model Flaviana Matata, her personal relationships have suffered as a result of her star power. “They write a lot of things that just aren’t even true. … Yes, I’m in the public eye, but I really am a private person,” she said. “So that makes it difficult.”

Make no mistake, however: The TV personality, who split from her husband of 25 years, Mario Singer, in 2014, isn’t hung up on her single status. “Whatever’s meant to be, is meant to be,” she told Us. “I’ve been very blessed by God and I know he’ll continue to bless me and when the timing’s right, I’ll find a partner. I’m very fulfilled with my friendships and my family, so it’s all good.”

In the meantime, the wine aficionado is making real estate moves. “I sold my apartment,” she revealed to Us on Saturday. “I’m still waiting for all my furniture to come in so I’ve been spending a lot of time in the Hamptons and really just enjoying myself and just being centered here. … It’s just a really lovely place to just reconnect with yourself and your friends and your family in a very low-key but fun way.”

Singer was most recently spotted kissing Harry Dubin, castmates Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps’ ex, in December.

Ramona said on Saturday that though her life took some unexpected turns, she’s making the most of it. “I am entering a new chapter and it’s kind of bizarre,” she said. “I never thought I’d be in this situation but I am and it is what it is and I’m just trying to embrace it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

