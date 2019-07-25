



It’s turtle time! Ahead of tonight’s Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Part 3, Ramona Singer needed to let off a little steam.

While at Us Weekly’s studio, the OG housewife, 62, tested her knowledge of her favorite wine – pinot grigio. Watch the video above to see if she can distinguish between a $3 bottle and a $28 bottle. Plus, see which one she prefers!

The Ageless by Ramona skincare founder has often been seen sipping the white wine on the Bravo show over the past 10 seasons, so Us Weekly asked her what it is that she loves about the zesty wine.

“It’s like drinking water, but you get a buzz,” she explained. “You can’t go wrong with a decent pinot.”

While ranking the $3 bottle (not realizing it was only $3), Singer said: “I can taste apple notes in it, and it definitely has a smoother finish.” When the low cost was revealed, the reality star was shocked.

“Oh my God! I’m gonna go buy this wine,” she exclaimed. “I need that wine!”

Singer, who has been showing off her bikini bod on her social media this summer, told Us that while she still drinks wine, she’s also incorporated another alcohol into her regimen.

“I love my wine. Don’t get me wrong, I still drink the wine but I start off with the vodka,” she told Us. “[I] have to come back and do this with vodka next time!”

Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

