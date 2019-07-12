



Werk! Ramona Singer’s bikini body is looking hot these days — and she knows it.

Stopping by the Us Weekly studios recently, the longest-running full-time Real Housewife who has never left the series dished to Us’ Brody Brown on the diet and fitness secrets that keep her looking ageless. And we have to say, we’re into her tips!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 62, revealed that first and foremost, she works out hard. “I’m doing a lot of combinations. So I’m doing Exhale, which is all about Core Fusion,” she said of the gym and wellness spa’s signature class. “I do free weights. I do core training, I do tennis and I run — intermittently. I run for a mile on a treadmill. So it’s working.”

The reality star has taken to posting bikini photos of herself looking incredibly fit on Instagram. She also recently posted a photo of herself on a bike at a SoulCycle class.

But as other Housewives stars know, abs are made in the kitchen — and the Bravo personality shared a diet tip that has Us feeling alternately jealous and amazed. “I’m not drinking so much wine anymore,” she noted of the caloric alcoholic beverage. “I’m drinking vodka.”

Lest you worry she gave up vino, she clarified. “I love my wine. Don’t get me wrong, I still drink the wine but I start off with the vodka,” she shared. She’ll make an exception for good wine, though. “Unless I was going to order a really good bottle of wine, I’m not going to get that wine by the glass for 15, 20 bucks,” she said. “Unless you get the good bottle of wine, I’m not wasting my calories on that.”

“And I don’t eat dessert,” she added.

Singer has a few other gems up her sleeve when it comes to skincare. “I always use sunblock,” she said, “[drink] lots of water and I get, like, 10 hours of sleep a night.”

