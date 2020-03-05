Ramona Singer is ready to fight. The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed that she has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The 63-year-old Bravo star announced the news via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 4.

“Thank you, Dorinda [Medley]. I was diagnosed, everyone with Lyme disease today and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity,” Singer said on Wednesday, sharing a video of several supplements. “So this will be on my way to a faster recovery.”

According Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks and caused by four species of bacteria in the United States, Europe and Asia. While symptoms include a rash in a bulls-eye pattern, fever, chills, fatigue, body aches, headache, neck stiffness and swollen lymph nodes, the disease could cause severe joint pain and neurological issues if it goes untreated.

Singer is the second Bravo personality to battle Lyme disease. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid previously documented her ups and downs with the illness for several seasons and in her 2017 memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

“What keeps me awake at night is not my journey the journey of my children and so many children in the world that don’t get the proper treatments that they deserve,” Yolanda, who is the mother of models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, said in her 2018 speech at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala. “Living in today’s world is hard enough as a healthy child. It’s time that we all put an end to this. If I die next week, next month, next year — this is the most, the greatest cause I have ever fought for.”

More recently, Justin Bieber confirmed his diagnosis in January.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” the “Yummy” crooner wrote at the time via Instagram. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”