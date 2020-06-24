OG Housewives have a history of not getting along with the newbies, and Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney are no exception.

“Ramona is like the evil stepmother that you don’t have. I mean, that’s how I’m feeling now,” the 37-year-old fashion designer tells Us Weekly exclusively on an upcoming episode of the “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. “Look, I’m forgiving. I am able to keep things moving. I can forgive, I can move on all that. But there are instances where I’m watching this and I’m like, you know, there’s a lot of me owning up to s—t and apologizing for s—t, but not so much on the other side and some things. And I think on the reunion, that’s all gonna have to be addressed. … Get ready everybody [for the reunion]. ‘Cause I’m so ready for it. And I cannot wait.”

Ramona, 63, and Leah have been at odds after the Ageless by Ramona founder criticized her costar’s drunk antics during the cast trip to Rhode Island.

“Why was Ramona on my case so much? I don’t know!” the Married to the Mob CEO tells Us. “I think the audience was surprised to see it from what I’ve read. People were like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe Ramona’s mothering.’ … We’re seeing the soft side of Ramona. So, you know, I think people were shocked to see that, [but] I don’t think that this is out of character for her. No.”

Leah adds that the Real Housewives of New York City costars “look at the world” in “different” ways.

“What’s completely unacceptable to her is much different than what’s unacceptable to me,” she explains. “Now was my behavior, like, wonderful? And like, am I proud of being completely drunk and doing somersaults and crying and screaming in Rhode Island? No. But at the same time, I can get over that easier rather than someone like Ramona fat-shaming Sonja [Morgan] or, you know, saying that her brand sucks or whatever. … I’m just, like, a crazy person.”

Ramona’s 25-year-old daughter, Avery, got involved in the drama after she posted clips of Ramona watching the May 28 episode via Instagram. Leah clapped back after Avery said she was “embarrassed” for Ramona over the newcomer’s behavior.

“I mean, look, she’s trying to stand up for her mom,” Leah tells Us about the situation. “I get it. Who doesn’t want to stand up for their mom? But, is it hypocritical? Absolutely. But I’m sure the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo next month.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi