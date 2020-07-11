Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 15

RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Says Sonja Morgan’s Cabaret Payment Claims ‘Couldn’t Be Further From the Truth’

Pay up, Luann! The Real Housewives of New York City headed to the Berkshires on the July 9 episode and drama ensued between Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan after it was revealed that Sonja was only paid $225 to be a part of Luann’s cabaret show.

“Well, you know, Sonja’s complaining about payment, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” the Countess and Friends’ star exclusively tells Us Weekly on the new episode of Us’ “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I’ve always payed Sonja and I have major talent in my show. I’ve had Rachel Dratch in my show and Laura Benanti. I have amazing singers and comedians. I’m not going to pay Sonja more than I would pay a major Broadway talent and it generally consists of her taking her dress off.

Sonja Morgan and LuAnn de Lesseps Cabaret Payment Claims Not Truth
Sonja Morgan and LuAnn de Lesseps MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Luann, 55, who has partnered with all-natural skincare line, Sonage, then jokingly adds, “So, I mean, maybe I should pay her more.”

During the episode, the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer, 56, told Luann that she felt she was trying to exploit her.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer than told Sonja that she didn’t want her in her show.

“You’ll see we make an agreement,” Luann tells Us. “But you will see that coming up in the season.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

