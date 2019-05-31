Life continues to be a cabaret for Luann de Lesseps. The Real Housewives of New York City star returned to the stage for the first time since her courtroom drama and didn’t miss a beat.

According to two attendees, Luann joked about her recent Palm Beach court appearance during the Thursday, May 30, Countess and Friends Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We were sweating it out when we heard the news about her most recent legal troubles, and we were really thrilled when she was able to handle things without having to cancel the show,” Taylor Thompson told Us Weekly. “[During the Q&A] one girl who asked a question had on a Free Lu T-shirt and Lu talked about trying to stay on the right path and out of Florida jails from now on.”

Fellow fan Julia Ferrell noted to Us that Luann “poked fun at her stays in rehab and sang a few lines from rehab by Amy Winehouse, which had everyone cracking up.”

Bravo viewer Kelsey Lickman added, “The funniest joke I can remember was,’So, I almost didn’t make it tonight, ladies! Had a bit of a hold up in Florida a few days back.’”

All three Cabaret goers also told Us that the 54-year-old Bravo star appeared to be in a “great mood” during the show.

Luann was ordered back to court earlier this month after she violated her probation, which stems from her December 2017 arrest for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. During the May 23 hearing, the judge accused the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer of not taking her probation seriously after she failed an alcohol test. While the judge initially ordered Luann back to jail, she agreed to a new plea deal shortly after she was handcuffed in the court room.

According to the documents, the terms of Luann’s new probation include “weekly telephone counseling sessions” and “monthly in-person sessions” with her treating psychiatrist. She has also been ordered to maintain a “breathalyzer monitoring device” as directed by her probation officer and was instructed to take Antabuse, an alcoholism medication, as prescribed by her doctor.

Following the release, Luann released a statement, noting she was “looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation” and moving “forward with my life.”

