If you can’t be cool, you can’t be with the Countess? Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan got into an explosive fight with Luann de Lesseps during the Real Housewives of New York City’s cast trip to Miami.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, May 29, episode, the fight picks up after Dorinda asks Luann to stop mentioning her during her Countess and Friends cabaret show.

“Just say you’re sorry,” Dorinda says. After Luann fires back and tells her costar not to tell her “what to say,” Dorinda threatens legal action.

“And I will send you a lawyer’s letter,” the “Make It Nice” SiriusXM host says. “You’re not going to use me to bolster yourself up.” Sonja then steps in to defend Dorinda. Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever “I asked you to please leave her out,” Sonja yells. “I have been your best advocate. … Maybe you better take it down a notch.” After Luann laughs, Sonja, who seemingly had a couple drinks, snaps. “You’re a f—king diva,” she screams at the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer. “Get off your high horse.” Luann ultimately ends up storming off, whispering under her breath that her castmates are “f–king wasted.” Celebrities Who Have Been to Rehab “I’m sitting here with sober eyes watching this and it’s embarrassing,” Luann adds in her confessional. “I never want to be this way again.” While Luann was sober during the trip, she admitted to relapsing and subsequently violating her probation last month. As a result of her failed alcohol test, Luann was ordered to was appear in court in Palm Beach, where she was arrested for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in December 2017. Luann signed a stricter plea deal on Thursday, May 23, to avoid jail time. The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!